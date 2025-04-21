Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwart TTP Threat in Mianwali Operation

Punjab police and the Counter-Terrorism Department conducted a successful joint operation in Mianwali, killing 10 suspected terrorists of the banned TTP. No personnel were injured, though a civilian was wounded by terrorist gunfire. The operation highlights growing terrorism concerns in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, law enforcement agencies in Punjab, Pakistan, successfully neutralized 10 suspected terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The operation, carried out by Punjab police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Makarwal, Mianwali district, also saw several other suspects injured.

Remarkably, no law enforcement personnel were harmed during the early morning operation, although a civilian was injured by terrorist gunfire. Punjab's Inspector General of Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, commended the officers for their actions, stating that police vigilance remains high across the province to dismantle terrorist threats.

The successful raid follows recent unrest, with increased terrorism across Pakistan, notably in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operation underscores the government's ongoing struggle against militant groups, with tensions heightened by recent events, including a notable train hijacking incident involving Balochistan Liberation Army militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

