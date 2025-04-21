Powerloom Owner's Murder: Arrest in Uttar Pradesh

A young man has been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh in connection to the abduction and murder of a powerloom proprietor in Thane district's Bhiwandi, as confirmed by local authorities on Monday.

The lifeless body of Farakh Ikhlaq Ahmed Sheikh, aged 52, was recovered from a creek near Karivali village on April 17, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav.

The accused, Rajkumar Rajendra Ram, 21, from Korakat in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, confessed to working at the powerloom and claimed Sheikh demanded inappropriate sexual favors. Driven by distress, Ram allegedly orchestrated and fulfilled the kidnapping and murder, disposing of the body in the creek.

(With inputs from agencies.)