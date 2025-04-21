Left Menu

Powerloom Owner's Murder: Arrest in Uttar Pradesh

A 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Farakh Ikhlaq Ahmed Sheikh, a powerloom owner in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The suspect claimed that Sheikh demanded sexual favors, which led to the crime. The victim's body was discovered in a creek.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:34 IST
Powerloom Owner's Murder: Arrest in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A young man has been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh in connection to the abduction and murder of a powerloom proprietor in Thane district's Bhiwandi, as confirmed by local authorities on Monday.

The lifeless body of Farakh Ikhlaq Ahmed Sheikh, aged 52, was recovered from a creek near Karivali village on April 17, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav.

The accused, Rajkumar Rajendra Ram, 21, from Korakat in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, confessed to working at the powerloom and claimed Sheikh demanded inappropriate sexual favors. Driven by distress, Ram allegedly orchestrated and fulfilled the kidnapping and murder, disposing of the body in the creek.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025