Deadly Strikes in Darfur: The Battle for El-Fasher

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudan's notoriously aggressive paramilitary organization, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has reportedly killed more than 30 individuals during an attack on El-Fasher, a city in the western region of Darfur. This move marks yet another violent assault on an area already burdened with hundreds of thousands of displaced residents.

According to the Resistance Committees based in El-Fasher, RSF and its allied militias launched a calculated offensive on the city, marking an extension of the conflict in the North Darfur province. Alongside the deceased, dozens more were reportedly injured. As of the latest reports, the RSF has not issued any formal comments regarding the assault.

Situated over 800 kilometers away from Sudan's capital, Khartoum, El-Fasher is currently under military control, amidst a brutal civil conflict with the RSF. This ongoing war has reportedly claimed over 24,000 lives, as per United Nations data, although activists estimate the number to be far higher. The RSF continues its pursuit to seize control of El-Fasher, having made several violent attempts over the past year targeting the city and its neighboring famine-hit camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

