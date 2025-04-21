Ram Mohan Naidu Leads Key Review of Delhi Airport Ops Amid Runway Upgrade

In a high-level stakeholder meeting held today at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, took stock of the operational challenges caused by the ongoing upgradation work on runway 10/28 and recent disruptions from unexpected westerly wind patterns. The meeting, convened at a critical time for the airport, emphasized coordinated action to maintain seamless operations during this complex transition period.

The comprehensive review was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, including Secretary Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Shri Vipin Kumar, Director General of Civil Aviation Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, and senior representatives from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Air Traffic Control (ATC), and all major domestic and international airlines operating from the airport.

Minimizing Disruption a Top Priority

Minister Ram Mohan Naidu began the meeting by underlining the strategic importance of Delhi Airport as the country’s busiest aviation hub and reiterated that ensuring minimal disruption to passengers and airline schedules must remain the topmost priority.

“We must maintain a high standard of operations and efficiency even during this challenging phase of runway enhancement,” the Minister said. “Passenger comfort cannot be compromised under any circumstances. Every stakeholder must act swiftly and collaboratively to pre-empt issues arising from infrastructure works and weather conditions.”

Runway Upgradation and Weather Challenges

The runway upgradation project, which is a part of broader capacity enhancement efforts at Delhi Airport, has temporarily taken one of the four runways (10/28) out of service. This has put additional pressure on the remaining three runways, especially during peak traffic hours.

Compounding the operational strain, the airport has recently experienced unusual westerly wind patterns, which have forced frequent changes in runway usage, impacting arrival and departure sequencing. The Minister directed the Air Traffic Control and AAI teams to optimize runway allocation dynamically and ensure safe, efficient traffic flow despite the added complexities.

Operational Coordination and Workforce Readiness

Recognizing the vital role of frontline teams, Shri Naidu called for heightened coordination across all airport operations, including ground handling, security, terminal services, and airside management.

“All stakeholders must enhance their internal preparedness and remain in constant communication. We must be agile in responding to any operational bottlenecks,” he instructed.

Special focus was laid on maintaining adequate manpower and resource allocation across critical nodes such as baggage handling, check-in, and security clearance, particularly during high-traffic periods. The CISF was urged to ensure swift passenger movement without compromising on security protocols.

Leveraging Expertise and Tech-Driven Efficiency

The Minister emphasized leveraging data and predictive weather tools to foresee and mitigate weather-related disruptions. He encouraged AAI and DGCA to work closely with meteorological services to develop a real-time response system, enabling informed decisions well in advance.

ATC was also advised to continuously assess traffic density and runway efficiency metrics, using simulation tools where necessary, to develop contingency protocols during this transition.

Communication and Passenger Experience

A significant part of the meeting focused on communication strategies to keep passengers informed and reassured. Shri Naidu directed DIAL and airline partners to proactively share timely updates regarding flight delays, gate changes, and runway-related impacts via mobile apps, announcements, digital boards, and social media platforms.

“Transparent and timely information can ease much of the inconvenience faced by passengers. Empathy and responsiveness must reflect in every interaction,” he stated.

Commitment to Timeline and Excellence

While reviewing the progress of the runway upgradation, the Minister stressed adherence to deadlines without compromising safety and quality. The modernization of runway 10/28 is seen as a critical step toward increasing Delhi Airport’s capacity and supporting the growth trajectory of India’s aviation sector.

Shri Naidu concluded the meeting on an optimistic note, expressing full faith in the stakeholders’ ability to manage the situation effectively. “With robust planning, real-time coordination, and a passenger-first approach, I am confident that Delhi Airport will emerge stronger from this phase and continue to deliver a world-class experience to travelers,” he said.

Looking Ahead

The Ministry of Civil Aviation reaffirmed its commitment to providing unwavering support during the upgradation phase. The next review meeting is expected in early May to monitor progress and address emerging challenges.

This proactive approach reflects the government's larger vision of making Indian airports global benchmarks for excellence, combining infrastructure modernization with efficient, passenger-centric service delivery.