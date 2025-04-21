Justice Served: Former Cop Convicted in Chilling Murder Case

A Maharashtra court has sentenced former policeman Abhay Kurundkar to life in prison for the murder of assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore in 2016. The court, highlighting police failure to act swiftly, stated that the absence of a body was not enough to absolve Kurundkar.

Despite receiving a President's medal for his service, Kurundkar was found guilty of murdering Bidre-Gore, his extra-marital partner, and disposing of her body in a brutal manner. The court criticized the police force for standing by Kurundkar, delaying justice and investigation.

The ruling emphasized that enough circumstantial evidence existed to convict Kurundkar, dismissing the defense's arguments about procedural gaps and the missing body. Kurundkar's influence over the police was also noted, but the court remained firm on its judgment based on the available evidence.

