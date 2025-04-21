Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Sets Pace in Implementing New Criminal Laws

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the implementation of new criminal laws in Chhattisgarh. He urged the state to quickly implement these laws to become an 'ideal state'. Shah emphasized accountability, modernization, and streamlined judicial processes in the state, along with regular reviews for effective implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chhattisgarh on Monday to review the implementation of three new criminal laws designed to modernize the state's judicial system. Speaking at a meeting with state officials, he called for swift implementation to position Chhattisgarh as an ideal model.

Shah emphasized the need for accountability, suggesting that deputy superintendent of police level officers be tasked with filing charges within 60 days for regular crimes and 90 days for serious offenses. The new laws focus on improvements across police, courts, and forensic services, with an eye on reducing manpower through video conferencing.

The home minister also recommended regular progress assessments, involving weekly reviews by top state officials and monthly evaluations by the chief minister. These laws, enacted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aim to strengthen the judicial system, with Chhattisgarh standing to benefit significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

