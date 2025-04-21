Teenager Stabbed in Delhi: Police Hunt for Attacker

A 19-year-old teenager was brutally stabbed in the Yamuna Vihar area of northeast Delhi on Monday evening, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

Responding swiftly to a call received at approximately 5:25 pm, Bhajanpura Police swiftly arrived at C-3, Aditya Complex, discovering the victim, identified as Krishna, with severe stab wounds.

Officials have registered a case under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The assailant, familiar to the victim, remains at large as police intensify efforts to capture him and clarify the motives behind this violent act.

