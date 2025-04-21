Left Menu

Teenager Stabbed in Delhi: Police Hunt for Attacker

A 19-year-old was stabbed in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar. The incident, reported around 5:25 pm, led to an immediate police response. The victim, Krishna, was hospitalized, and a case was registered. Police are working to apprehend the attacker, who is known to the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:28 IST
Teenager Stabbed in Delhi: Police Hunt for Attacker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old teenager was brutally stabbed in the Yamuna Vihar area of northeast Delhi on Monday evening, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

Responding swiftly to a call received at approximately 5:25 pm, Bhajanpura Police swiftly arrived at C-3, Aditya Complex, discovering the victim, identified as Krishna, with severe stab wounds.

Officials have registered a case under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The assailant, familiar to the victim, remains at large as police intensify efforts to capture him and clarify the motives behind this violent act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025