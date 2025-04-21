The Tragic Pattern: Unraveling a Series of Gruesome Domestic Murders in Uttar Pradesh

In a stark reminder of recent heinous crimes in Uttar Pradesh, police are grappling with a series of gruesome murder cases involving spousal betrayal and cold-blooded executions. This disturbing trend sees individuals plotting against their partners, often in cahoots with lovers, as once again horrific details unfold in Meerut.

Recently, the dismembered body of Naushad Ahmed was found in a suitcase, identified through an airline tag. His wife, Razia, along with an accomplice, Ruman, confessed to the crime. The victim mysteriously returned from Dubai only to meet his tragic fate, pointing to a chilling premeditation.

Such incidents are not isolated, with other shocking cases emerging, including that of former merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput and Amit Kashyap. Each story is woven with betrayal and violence, posing urgent questions about underlying social dynamics fueling such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)