Major Boost for Pāpāmoa East: Early Opening of Eastbound Off-Ramp Approved

In a significant development for the Bay of Plenty region, Transport Minister Chris Bishop has announced that the eastbound off-ramp at the upcoming Pāpāmoa East Interchange will open ahead of the full project completion. This early milestone, driven by community and council advocacy, is expected to deliver early benefits to the rapidly growing Pāpāmoa East community.

Improving Connectivity and Supporting Growth

The Pāpāmoa East Interchange is being constructed over the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road (TELTR), one of the region’s key transport corridors. The new interchange is poised to transform accessibility for Pāpāmoa East, supporting local travel needs and unlocking further development across the area.

Transport Minister Bishop highlighted the strategic significance of the move, stating:

“Getting a ramp open early means road users can benefit from improved connection to the region. The Pāpāmoa area is expected to grow significantly, increasing to around 40,000 people by 2043.”

The early opening is part of a broader infrastructure strategy to ease pressure on existing local roads and to provide efficient links to Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, and the eastern Bay of Plenty. With the region poised for substantial residential and commercial growth, particularly in Golden Sands, Wairākei, and the planned Sands Town Centre, the interchange will be a vital enabler for future development.

Collaboration Drives Progress

The initiative to fast-track the off-ramp came from Tauranga City Council (TCC), who formally requested that the eastbound off-ramp be opened ahead of the full interchange completion. The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has now agreed in principle, with the off-ramp expected to be operational in the second half of 2025.

Minister Bishop credited the collaborative effort between central government, local government, and construction partners, adding:

“I want to thank TCC, NZTA, and local MP Tom Rutherford for their support and advocacy in making this opportunity to open the eastbound off-ramp early a reality.”

The overall interchange project is scheduled for completion by mid-2026.

Toll Infrastructure and Public Consultation Ahead

In parallel with this early opening plan, NZTA is currently evaluating the feasibility of installing a new toll collection point west of the interchange. Tolling infrastructure requires approximately 12 months to implement. A public consultation on proposed amendments to the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road tolling scheme is expected in mid-2025, allowing local residents and road users to have their say.

The interchange project is being delivered by TCC in partnership with HEB Construction, with 51 percent of funding provided by NZTA. Once completed, NZTA will take over the maintenance and operation of the interchange as part of the broader TELTR network.

A Step Forward in Infrastructure Development

The early opening of the eastbound off-ramp marks a proactive and people-first approach to infrastructure delivery in New Zealand. It exemplifies how timely decisions and inter-agency collaboration can deliver early wins for communities while long-term projects are still underway.

To stay updated on the project and provide feedback during the toll consultation phase, locals are encouraged to visit the official page: letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/pei