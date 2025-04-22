Left Menu

East Timor Mourns Pope Francis as Nation Reflects on Global Legacy

East Timor has declared seven days of mourning for Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday. A predominantly Catholic nation, the country reflects on his visit last year, during which he significantly impacted its citizens. Events include prayers and a procession honoring the pontiff's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dili | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:54 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Timor-Leste

On Tuesday, East Timor began a seven-day national mourning period following the death of Pope Francis. Citizens across the country are gathering for prayers, and flags are flying at half-mast to honor the pontiff, who passed away on Monday. Francis was celebrated for being the first pope to visit East Timor in over 30 years.

The visit occurred last year and marked a pivotal moment for the Catholic-majority nation, as over 600,000 people attended during his 12-day tour of Asia and Oceania. The country attributed a historical significance to his visit, as Pope John Paul II's earlier appearance gave its independence movement a vital boost.

A procession took place from Balide Parish Church to Mother Mary Lecidere Park, where dozens prayed. The nation's deep connection to the Church remains resilient despite past scandals. Dili's cathedral plans to hold a requiem Mass for Francis, marking a reflective period for East Timor amid past controversies involving church figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

