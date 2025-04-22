Russian Forces Recover Historic Monastery in Kursk from Ukrainian Control
Russian troops have reclaimed the Gornal St. Nicholas Belogorsky monastery in the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces, as reported by TASS. The monastery, near the Russia-Ukraine border, was one of the last Ukrainian-held locations in Kursk following their incursion into Russian territory last August.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:16 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces have successfully recaptured the Gornal St. Nicholas Belogorsky monastery, located in the Kursk region, from Ukrainian troops, according to state news agency TASS, citing a security source on Tuesday.
The monastery has been a strategic site near the Russia-Ukraine border. It was one of the last areas within Kursk still under Ukrainian control since Ukraine's significant military incursion into Russia last August.
The takeover signifies a strategic advance for Russian forces as they continue to reclaim territories near the border. This development may influence ongoing military dynamics in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement