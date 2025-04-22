Russian Forces Recover Historic Monastery in Kursk from Ukrainian Control

Russian forces have successfully recaptured the Gornal St. Nicholas Belogorsky monastery, located in the Kursk region, from Ukrainian troops, according to state news agency TASS, citing a security source on Tuesday.

The monastery has been a strategic site near the Russia-Ukraine border. It was one of the last areas within Kursk still under Ukrainian control since Ukraine's significant military incursion into Russia last August.

The takeover signifies a strategic advance for Russian forces as they continue to reclaim territories near the border. This development may influence ongoing military dynamics in the region.

