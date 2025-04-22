Road Rage Fracas: IAF Officer and Call Center Employee Clash on Bengaluru Streets
An FIR has been registered against an IAF officer, Shiladitya Bose, involved in a road rage incident in Bengaluru. The officer and a call center employee, Vikas Kumar, have accused each other of assault. Investigation is ongoing, with both parties initially responsible for escalating the altercation.
A severe road rage incident has led to an FIR being filed against 40-year-old Indian Air Force officer Shiladitya Bose, accused of attempt to murder and other charges. A counter-complaint by Vikas Kumar, a call center employee, escalated what began as a routine altercation into a legal clash, police revealed on Tuesday.
The confrontation unfolded early Monday in Bengaluru when Bose was reportedly attacked and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals. In response, police arrested Kumar, a team head at a software company, marking him as the initial suspect in the incident.
Videos have surfaced showing the IAF officer engaged in a physical skirmish with Kumar in full public view. Authorities are currently scrutinizing eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to untangle the events that transpired, emphasizing the need for thorough investigation before drawing conclusions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
