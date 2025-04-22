Left Menu

Road Rage Fracas: IAF Officer and Call Center Employee Clash on Bengaluru Streets

An FIR has been registered against an IAF officer, Shiladitya Bose, involved in a road rage incident in Bengaluru. The officer and a call center employee, Vikas Kumar, have accused each other of assault. Investigation is ongoing, with both parties initially responsible for escalating the altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:12 IST
Road Rage Fracas: IAF Officer and Call Center Employee Clash on Bengaluru Streets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A severe road rage incident has led to an FIR being filed against 40-year-old Indian Air Force officer Shiladitya Bose, accused of attempt to murder and other charges. A counter-complaint by Vikas Kumar, a call center employee, escalated what began as a routine altercation into a legal clash, police revealed on Tuesday.

The confrontation unfolded early Monday in Bengaluru when Bose was reportedly attacked and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals. In response, police arrested Kumar, a team head at a software company, marking him as the initial suspect in the incident.

Videos have surfaced showing the IAF officer engaged in a physical skirmish with Kumar in full public view. Authorities are currently scrutinizing eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to untangle the events that transpired, emphasizing the need for thorough investigation before drawing conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025