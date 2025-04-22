Koraput's Triumph: Excellence in Public Administration Award 2024

In a moment of pride for Odisha, Koraput district has clinched the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration for 2024. This prestigious award was presented to Koraput District Collector V Keerthi Vasan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Public Service Day.

Recognized in the 'Holistic Development of Districts' category, Koraput's success marks a significant milestone in its effective governance. The district was celebrated for its exemplary implementation of 11 major central government schemes, improving the quality of life for tribal communities over the past 18 months.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the district's achievements, emphasizing the collective spirit and dedicated efforts of the Koraput administration. This acknowledgment underscores the district's innovative approach and commitment to inclusivity and citizen-centric progress, as attested by its rigorous selection and evaluation by central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)