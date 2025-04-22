Justice Undermined: Red Bull Heir's Case Highlights Systemic Issues

A Thai court has convicted two former prosecutors of misconduct in the notorious hit-and-run case involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya. This case, which revolves around a 2012 incident where Yoovidhya allegedly killed a policeman with his Ferrari, has become a flashpoint for debates over judicial fairness.

The former prosecutors, one of whom was a deputy attorney-general, received sentences of three and two years respectively. The court found them guilty of aiding Vorayuth in avoiding prosecution and deciding against indicting him, despite significant evidence of wrongdoing, which has fueled widespread disapproval.

The case has captured public attention in Thailand, drawing criticism over perceived impunity for the affluent after Vorayuth, the billion-dollar heir, remains in hiding. With Vorayuth still evading capture after numerous promises from authorities to ensure justice, the case highlights pressing concerns about inequality in the justice system.

