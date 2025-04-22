Left Menu

Delhi Hit-and-Run Culprit Nabbed: A Breakthrough in Traffic Crime

An assistant sub-inspector in Delhi suffered injuries in a hit-and-run incident involving a vehicle driven by Liyakat Ali, who was subsequently arrested. CCTV footage was pivotal in identifying and capturing Ali after the accident in Mahipalpur area. Further investigations continue as officials examine all aspects of the case.

Updated: 22-04-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police's traffic unit sustained injuries in an alleged hit-and-run incident in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area, an official reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on March 29, leading to the arrest of the suspected driver, 51-year-old Liyakat Ali from Mewat, Haryana, on Monday.

The vehicle driven by Ali reportedly struck Assistant Sub-Inspector Arvind Kumar near a traffic circle, necessitating urgent medical attention at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre. The case was registered at Vasant Kunj (South) police station, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary. Authorities assembled a task force to locate the suspect, utilizing CCTV footage that helped identify the vehicle through its license plate. The investigation concluded with Ali's arrest, confirming his role as the driver during the incident, and his vehicle was impounded. Further inquiries are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

