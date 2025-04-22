Delhi Hit-and-Run Culprit Nabbed: A Breakthrough in Traffic Crime

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police's traffic unit sustained injuries in an alleged hit-and-run incident in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area, an official reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on March 29, leading to the arrest of the suspected driver, 51-year-old Liyakat Ali from Mewat, Haryana, on Monday.

The vehicle driven by Ali reportedly struck Assistant Sub-Inspector Arvind Kumar near a traffic circle, necessitating urgent medical attention at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre. The case was registered at Vasant Kunj (South) police station, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary. Authorities assembled a task force to locate the suspect, utilizing CCTV footage that helped identify the vehicle through its license plate. The investigation concluded with Ali's arrest, confirming his role as the driver during the incident, and his vehicle was impounded. Further inquiries are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)