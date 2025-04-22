Left Menu

Waqf Act Controversy: Federal Clash between Rijiju and Banerjee

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her refusal to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act, asserting that a state cannot block a law passed by Parliament. Rijiju accused some politicians and Muslims of misguidance over the Act and urged exposure of these elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:07 IST
Waqf Act Controversy: Federal Clash between Rijiju and Banerjee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference in Mumbai, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju countered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act, emphasizing that a state lacks the authority to impede a federal law enacted by Parliament.

Rijiju accused certain politicians and members of the Muslim community of indulging in vote bank politics while opposing the Waqf Act. He warned that those exploiting the situation would soon be unveiled by the government.

Banerjee had expressed her commitment to safeguard minority rights in West Bengal, contradicting federal law. Meanwhile, Rijiju claimed support from the Muslim community and dismissed allegations regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reinforcing his stance against misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025