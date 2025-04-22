Waqf Act Controversy: Federal Clash between Rijiju and Banerjee

In a recent press conference in Mumbai, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju countered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act, emphasizing that a state lacks the authority to impede a federal law enacted by Parliament.

Rijiju accused certain politicians and members of the Muslim community of indulging in vote bank politics while opposing the Waqf Act. He warned that those exploiting the situation would soon be unveiled by the government.

Banerjee had expressed her commitment to safeguard minority rights in West Bengal, contradicting federal law. Meanwhile, Rijiju claimed support from the Muslim community and dismissed allegations regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reinforcing his stance against misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)