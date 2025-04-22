Left Menu

Tragedy in Tikamgarh: Shocking Arrests Unearth Heinous Crime

A man from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl over several months. The teenage victim's mother was also arrested for concealing the crime. The incident emerged after the girl required medical attention due to the accused's attempt to induce an abortion.

In a shocking incident from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, police have taken into custody a man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl repeatedly over several months and impregnating her. The arrest was made public by officials on Tuesday.

According to Narendra Verma, Badagaon police station in-charge, the 40-year-old accused was the victim's neighbor who allegedly committed the crime for four to five months. Authorities revealed that the accused attempted to terminate the girl's pregnancy with medication, worsening her health condition, which led to her hospitalization.

Adding another layer to the distressing situation, the girl's mother was aware of the ongoing abuse but opted to hide the crime. As a result, both the accused and the mother were arrested under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have been remanded to judicial custody following a court hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

