Bangladeshi Detained at Indo-Nepal Border for Illegal Entry

A 32-year-old Bangladeshi man was detained at the Indo-Nepal border for allegedly entering India without a visa or passport, officials reported Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena noted that the individual was apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal in the Nichlaul area, raising concerns over possible illegal activities.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings and informed the intelligence bureau as they probe possible criminal links and the suspect's method of entry.

