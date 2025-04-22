Left Menu

Bomb Threat at Kerala High Court Deemed a Hoax

An emailed bomb threat at the Kerala High Court led to increased security measures, involving bomb disposal units and dog squads. The threat was later declared a hoax, similar to recent fake threats at district collectorates and RDO offices across Kerala. The police confirmed all were false alarms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:44 IST
An emailed bomb threat received at the Kerala High Court on Tuesday afternoon sparked prompt action from security personnel.

The court's security team, deploying both bomb disposal units and the dog squad, swiftly conducted thorough inspections across the premises. After careful checks, the threat was dismissed as a 'hoax', according to police sources.

This incident is part of a growing number of similar false alarms affecting district collectorates and Revenue Divisional Officer offices, including those in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, and Palakkad, all receiving hoax threats via email.

(With inputs from agencies.)

