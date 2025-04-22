Rahul Gandhi Congratulates UPSC 2024 Exam Toppers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his congratulations to candidates who successfully passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of serving with honor and integrity.

This year, Shakti Dubey emerged as the top candidate, with Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag securing the second and third positions, respectively.

The UPSC examination, a multistage process, saw 1,009 individuals being recommended for various administrative services. Candidates went through preliminary, main, and interview stages to succeed. The results were announced following extensive assessments, reflecting the rigorous standards maintained by the Union Public Service Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)