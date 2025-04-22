Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates UPSC 2024 Exam Toppers

Rahul Gandhi congratulates successful candidates of the UPSC 2024 exam, emphasizing their responsibility to serve with integrity. Shakti Dubey topped the list, with Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag securing second and third ranks. 1,009 candidates were recommended for appointments by UPSC.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his congratulations to candidates who successfully passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of serving with honor and integrity.

This year, Shakti Dubey emerged as the top candidate, with Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag securing the second and third positions, respectively.

The UPSC examination, a multistage process, saw 1,009 individuals being recommended for various administrative services. Candidates went through preliminary, main, and interview stages to succeed. The results were announced following extensive assessments, reflecting the rigorous standards maintained by the Union Public Service Commission.

