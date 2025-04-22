Assam Police Rescue: A Tale of Betrayal and Justice

In a heart-wrenching case in Assam, police authorities have successfully rescued a one-year-old girl reportedly sold by her step-grandfather around 11 months ago. The arrest of two individuals has brought a semblance of relief in this distressing situation.

According to Mrinal Deka, Deputy Commissioner (East) of Guwahati Police, the minor had been sold for a mere Rs 5,000. The rescue operation followed a complaint from the girl's mother, who had initially thought her child was taken for medical reasons.

The police registered the case with Basistha police station, eventually tracing and rescuing the child in Kamrup district. The arrests of the step-grandfather and the alleged buyer mark significant progress in this ongoing investigation.

