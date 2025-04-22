Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Muslim Legal Representation in Waqf Boards

The Supreme Court ruled that a Muslim must be both from the community and hold an active council position to serve on a state Waqf Board. This decision reinstates Md Firoz Ahmad Khalid’s appointment to the Manipur Waqf Board, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling eligibility conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:30 IST
The Supreme Court emphasized the necessity for a Muslim to hold an active position, such as a member of a bar council, to remain eligible for state Waqf Board membership. This decision reverses previous interpretations and reinstates Md Firoz Ahmad Khalid's role following his bar council election.

The ruling came after the bench, led by Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, considered if a Muslim individual could serve on the Board without an active bar position. Crucially, the verdict clarifies that exceptions apply only if no eligible Muslim members are available within the council.

This judgement resolves the dispute over Khalid's eligibility and underscores that active engagement in Muslim community roles is critical for such positions, highlighting the legal criteria governing appointments.

