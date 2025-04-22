Tragedy Strikes Tourists in Kashmir: A Dark Day for Tourism

A devastating event unfolded in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory when more than 20 people were feared dead following an assault by suspected militants. The tragic incident occurred at the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam, casting a shadow over one of the worst attacks the troubled Himalayan region has experienced in years.

Kashmir, historically a region riddled with militant violence, had witnessed a decline in such incidents, resulting in an influx of summer tourists. This resurgence of violence in a formerly quiet period raises concerns for both visitors and locals.

Authorities are currently investigating the situation, and security measures are being evaluated to ensure the safety of tourists in the future. The attack not only disrupts tourism but also underscores the ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)