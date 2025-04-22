Uttar Pradesh's Lawless Terrain: Rising Dalit Murders Spark Outrage
The Congress criticizes Uttar Pradesh's government for deteriorating law and order following the murders of two Dalits in Amethi. The political unrest underlines the state's inability to protect marginalized communities, raising concerns over systemic failures and escalating violence against Dalits.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce critique, the Congress has lambasted the Uttar Pradesh government over the recent murders of two Dalit men in Amethi, underscoring the state's deteriorating law and order situation. The opposition has accused the BJP-led administration of failing to protect marginalized communities.
Congress state president Ajay Rai visited Kalyaanpur village, where one of the victims, Shivam Kori, was killed, and condemned the rising incidents of Dalit oppression under the current regime. The stinging remarks spotlight lawlessness and the vulnerable position of Dalits in Uttar Pradesh.
Despite assurances of support from Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, the victims' families have criticized the authorities for negligence. The arrests of suspects in the murders have yet to quell the criticism of a government accused of neglecting Dalit rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
