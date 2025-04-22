Uttar Pradesh's Lawless Terrain: Rising Dalit Murders Spark Outrage

In a fierce critique, the Congress has lambasted the Uttar Pradesh government over the recent murders of two Dalit men in Amethi, underscoring the state's deteriorating law and order situation. The opposition has accused the BJP-led administration of failing to protect marginalized communities.

Congress state president Ajay Rai visited Kalyaanpur village, where one of the victims, Shivam Kori, was killed, and condemned the rising incidents of Dalit oppression under the current regime. The stinging remarks spotlight lawlessness and the vulnerable position of Dalits in Uttar Pradesh.

Despite assurances of support from Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, the victims' families have criticized the authorities for negligence. The arrests of suspects in the murders have yet to quell the criticism of a government accused of neglecting Dalit rights.

