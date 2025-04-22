Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
Parliamentary discussions on the draft laws for simultaneous elections saw Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi criticizing their impact on federalism, while former judges presented varied views. The proposal, opposed by some for violating democratic principles, was defended as non-intrusive to India's constitutional structure.
- Country:
- India
The debate over the draft laws for simultaneous elections in India has intensified, with opposing voices highlighting concerns over federalism. Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi criticized the proposal, asserting it violates the 'will of the people' and fundamental principles of India's federal structure.
Contrastingly, former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta recommended extending the tenures of assemblies to synchronize with Lok Sabha elections. Another former judge, B S Chauhan, advocated for the introduction of 'constructive no-confidence' to ensure a ready alternative government in case of incumbent downfalls.
Despite opposition from parties like Congress, discussions continue, with some suggesting amendments may not disrupt India's democratic or federal character. Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj made a pointed gesture against perceived 'loot' in a related context.
(With inputs from agencies.)
