TRAI Launches Digital Ratings for Buildings to Boost Indoor Connectivity

In the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, where data is the backbone of economic, social, and governance functions, seamless connectivity has emerged as a fundamental requirement. Recent studies highlight a crucial fact: 70-80% of mobile data consumption takes place indoors—within residential, commercial, and public buildings. This trend underscores the critical need to develop robust Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) inside buildings to support the ever-growing demand for high-speed, reliable internet access.

Technological advancements such as 4G and 5G, which use high-frequency spectrum bands to deliver ultra-fast internet, face significant challenges indoors. These high-frequency bands are highly susceptible to attenuation when passing through construction materials like steel-reinforced concrete. In comparison to the legacy 2G bands that operate at lower frequencies, 4G/5G signals often struggle to penetrate building walls, leading to weaker signal strength and poor user experience.

TRAI's Push for Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Integration

Recognizing these challenges, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has initiated transformative measures to integrate DCI planning into the very blueprint of building construction. In a recent high-level workshop chaired by Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI, over 125 participants including senior officials from Housing & Urban Development and IT departments of various States and Union Territories convened to discuss the way forward.

The workshop emphasized the urgent need to treat digital connectivity as a core utility service, on par with water supply, electricity, sanitation, and safety systems. By embedding digital infrastructure requirements in building byelaws and national building standards, TRAI aims to standardize and enhance the quality of digital experiences across all types of buildings.

Rating Properties for Digital Connectivity: A Landmark Initiative

One of the centerpiece announcements during the event was the launch of TRAI’s “Regulation on Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity, 2024”, released on October 25, 2024. This regulation proposes a Star Rating framework for evaluating the digital readiness and connectivity quality of properties, similar to Green Building Ratings or Energy Efficiency Labels for appliances.

Key highlights of the regulation include:

Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs): TRAI has commenced the empanelment of independent agencies to conduct property ratings.

Lifecycle Rating Process: Ratings will not be static. Periodic reviews will allow for re-evaluation based on upgrades or downgrades in infrastructure.

Consumer Empowerment: Buyers and tenants can rely on these ratings to make informed choices, especially when choosing between multiple properties.

Property Manager Participation: Building managers will have the opportunity to apply for rating re-assessment post any significant improvements in digital infrastructure.

Accountability Mechanism: In cases of service degradation, consumers may request a review, promoting accountability from both property developers and telecom providers.

National Standards and Collaborative Efforts

The session also covered the integration of DCI considerations in the National Building Code (NBC) and Model Building By-Laws (MBBL), offering a framework that States and UTs can adapt and enforce locally. Chairman Lahoti stressed the vital role of States and UT governments in aligning developers, telecom service providers, and civic planning bodies to ensure that digital infrastructure is built by design, not as an afterthought.

The proposed collaboration will enable the seamless embedding of DCI in the construction lifecycle—from planning and design to execution and maintenance.

Stakeholder Engagement and Expert Insights

The workshop featured in-depth presentations, interactive discussions, and an engaging Q&A session where participants could seek clarity on implementation strategies, regulatory expectations, and the long-term vision behind digital property ratings. The initiative was met with enthusiastic support from various State authorities, indicating a growing consensus on the importance of digital infrastructure in urban planning.

In his closing remarks, Dr. M. P. Tangirala, Member, TRAI, reiterated that the digital rating system is not only a technological reform but also a consumer rights enabler and a nation-building initiative that aligns with India's Digital India vision.

The Road Ahead

As India continues its journey toward becoming a fully digitized economy, initiatives like the digital connectivity ratings for buildings will play a pivotal role in bridging connectivity gaps. With the increasing demand for smart homes, remote work setups, e-governance, and IoT-enabled services, the importance of high-quality indoor connectivity cannot be overstated.

By institutionalizing DCI standards through transparent, measurable, and upgradable rating systems, TRAI is setting a precedent for other countries to follow. The move not only enhances the user experience but also boosts the real estate market, consumer awareness, and public service delivery.

This initiative marks the beginning of a new era where every building can be digitally future-ready—ensuring that the foundation of tomorrow’s smart cities is built not just on concrete and steel, but also on seamless digital connectivity.