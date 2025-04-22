Left Menu

RSS Condemns Deadly Terror Attack in Kashmir

The Rashtriya Swasyamsevak Sangh (RSS) condemned a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people. The attack targeted tourists, marking the most lethal incident since the 2019 Pulwama strike. RSS called for unity against terrorism and urged the government to take prompt action against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:50 IST
The Rashtriya Swasyamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday strongly denounced a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, describing it as an assault on national unity and integrity. The organization urged the government to take decisive steps to bring the attackers to justice.

Gunmen launched a deadly attack Tuesday afternoon near Pahalgam, targeting a popular meadow in the region. The incident, which is the deadliest in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack, claimed the lives of mostly tourists, including two foreigners and two locals.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah noted that the scale of the attack on civilians was unprecedented in recent years. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale condemned the attack in a post on X, urging political unity and government action to support victims and punish those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

