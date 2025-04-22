Left Menu

Odisha Mourns: A Fallen Tourist in Kashmir Attack

A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claimed the life of 43-year-old Prashant Satpathy from Odisha. Amidst this tragedy, officials are ensuring that his body is returned home. Both the Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition in Odisha condemned the attack, emphasizing solidarity with the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:02 IST
An appalling terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has led to the death of a 43-year-old tourist, Prashant Satpathy, from Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ensured that necessary steps are taken to repatriate Satpathy's body to his home district of Balasore.

Expressing deep sorrow, Majhi described the attack as heinous and barbaric while sending heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik also condemned the violence, highlighting that such acts have no place in society.

Satpathy, an accountant, was vacationing with his family when he was struck by a bullet while disembarking from a ropeway. His body is awaiting a postmortem examination conducted by the Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)

