Tragedy in Pahalgam: Terrorist Attack Claims Lives

An Intelligence Bureau employee, Manish Ranjan from Bihar, was killed in a terrorist attack while visiting Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on an official trip with family. The attack claimed 26 lives and injured several others, highlighting ongoing violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:42 IST
An Intelligence Bureau employee has been fatally targeted in a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reveal.

Identified as Manish Ranjan from Bihar, the section officer at the IB office in Hyderabad, was killed while on a leisure trip with his family in Pahalgam.

In a brutal incident that marred the beauty of Pahalgam, terrorists attacked, leaving 26 dead and many injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

