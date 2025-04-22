Tragedy in Pahalgam: Terrorist Attack Claims Lives

An Intelligence Bureau employee has been fatally targeted in a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reveal.

Identified as Manish Ranjan from Bihar, the section officer at the IB office in Hyderabad, was killed while on a leisure trip with his family in Pahalgam.

In a brutal incident that marred the beauty of Pahalgam, terrorists attacked, leaving 26 dead and many injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)