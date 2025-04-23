Jammu and Kashmir United in Grief: Shutdown Over Pahalgam Attack

In a united front against terrorism, numerous organizations across Jammu and Kashmir declared a complete shutdown on Wednesday. This action comes in the wake of a deadly terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, at the Pahalgam resort.

The ruling National Conference, led by its Party President, has pledged support for the bandh, emphasizing the need for a cohesive response. Prominent political figures like Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone have joined forces with local chambers and bar associations, amplifying the call for solidarity.

As communities unite in grief and outrage, religious leaders, including Hurriyat Conference's Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, echoed the call for a peaceful protest. Associations across the region, including trade and education bodies, have also expressed their condemnation by observing closures and demonstrating their commitment to peace and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)