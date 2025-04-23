Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir United in Grief: Shutdown Over Pahalgam Attack

In response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, various organizations in Jammu and Kashmir have called for a complete shutdown. The attack, which resulted in 26 deaths, has prompted widespread condemnation and appeals for unity from political, social, and religious leaders in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:05 IST
In a united front against terrorism, numerous organizations across Jammu and Kashmir declared a complete shutdown on Wednesday. This action comes in the wake of a deadly terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, at the Pahalgam resort.

The ruling National Conference, led by its Party President, has pledged support for the bandh, emphasizing the need for a cohesive response. Prominent political figures like Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone have joined forces with local chambers and bar associations, amplifying the call for solidarity.

As communities unite in grief and outrage, religious leaders, including Hurriyat Conference's Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, echoed the call for a peaceful protest. Associations across the region, including trade and education bodies, have also expressed their condemnation by observing closures and demonstrating their commitment to peace and humanity.

