Jury Clears The New York Times in Sarah Palin Libel Case

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's lawsuit against The New York Times concluded without success for her, as a jury found no libel. The case stemmed from a 2017 editorial linking her PAC to political violence. The court reaffirmed press protections and accurate reporting, despite Palin's call for press accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-04-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 02:59 IST
A New York jury has ruled in favor of The New York Times, dismissing a libel suit brought by former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. The case revolved around a 2017 editorial linking Palin's political action committee to a climate of violence that culminated in the shooting of US Rep. Gabby Giffords in 2011.

Palin argued that the publication of the editorial damaged her reputation, citing increased death threats and personal anguish as a result. The Times corrected the editorial shortly after its release, clarifying that no connection existed between Palin's rhetoric and the Arizona shooting.

The jury's verdict underscores the importance of free speech and press accountability, as acknowledged by Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha. Palin's legal team is considering an appeal, maintaining their stance for greater press responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

