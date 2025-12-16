Left Menu

Nirav Modi's Extradition Appeal Hits Another Legal Snag

Nirav Modi's request to reopen his extradition appeal in the UK High Court was adjourned, following substantial assurances from Indian authorities about his pre-trial detention. The case, linked to a $2 billion fraud, is now set for a hearing in March-April 2026.

Nirav Modi's efforts to reopen his extradition appeal hit another snag as the UK High Court adjourned the case, scheduling it for March next year. This decision follows comprehensive assurances from Indian authorities regarding Modi's pre-trial detention conditions in Mumbai.

The hearing, presided over by Lord Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, noted a sense of déjà vu as Modi's previous appeals had failed. A confidential procedure related to his asylum application seems to have ended unsuccessfully, according to court proceedings.

The Crown Prosecution Service, representing India in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank loan scam, argued that reopening the appeal is unnecessary. Modi's legal team insists that the assurances from Indian authorities are inadequate, but the next hearing will decide if his appeal can proceed.

