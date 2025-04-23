Tragedy in Paradise: Kashmir Attack Shatters Tourist Haven
Twenty-six people were killed and 17 injured in a militant attack on tourists in India's Jammu and Kashmir. The incident is the worst since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, affecting the region's tourism-driven economy. A militant group, Kashmir Resistance, claimed responsibility, highlighting demographic tensions in the region.
In a tragic turn of events, 26 individuals lost their lives and 17 sustained injuries when militants opened fire on tourists in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. This marks the deadliest assault since the 2008 Mumbai shootings, disrupting the recent tranquility in the tourism-rich region.
The attack occurred on Tuesday in Pahalgam within the picturesque, Himalayan territory. The deceased included 25 Indian nationals and one individual from Nepal. The incident prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut short his Saudi Arabia visit, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also returned early from a US and Peru trip.
Authorities believe the 'Kashmir Resistance,' claiming responsibility for the attack, serves as an alias for Pakistan-based militant groups. The violence underscores ongoing tensions and demographic disputes in the region, even as local protests and flight evacuations indicate the incident's wide-reaching impact on Kashmir's economy and stability.
