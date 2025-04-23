Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Gujarat Tourists Fall Victim to Terror Attack

Three tourists from Gujarat were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Efforts are underway by the Gujarat government to bring back the bodies and assist survivors. The victims were part of a group visiting for a religious event. Security has been heightened in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three tourists from Gujarat lost their lives in a horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, amongst 26 casualties confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The Gujarat administration is coordinating with central and local authorities to repatriate the victims' bodies, with Health Minister Rushikesh Patel highlighting efforts to also ensure the safety of the survivors.

Identified victims include Shailesh Kalathiya from Surat and Bhavnagar's Yatish Parmar and his son Smit. Security measures have been tightened across the valley in response to this shocking violence, particularly in tourist hotspots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

