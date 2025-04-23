Swift Response: Maharashtra Assists Nagpur Family in Pahalgam Attack Aftermath
After a terror attack in Pahalgam injured Simran Roopchandani, the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, swiftly assured support to the Nagpur-based family. With the help of a local social worker, arrangements were made for their return from Jammu and Kashmir by Wednesday night.
In an incident that shook many, a Nagpur family was caught in a terror attack in the scenic town of Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir. Simran Roopchandani, part of the three-member family, suffered a leg fracture in the chaos.
Reacting promptly, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the Roopchandani family of all necessary assistance via a post on X, emphasizing that the state government has contacted the family to ensure safe passage back home. The family, including Simran's husband Tilak and their son, are safe and in contact with relatives.
With decisive action and local support, particularly from social worker Dr. Vinky Rughwani, efforts were made to expedite their return to Nagpur, with expectations of their arrival by Wednesday night. Despite the ordeal, the family remains in good spirits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
