Left Menu

Swift Response: Maharashtra Assists Nagpur Family in Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

After a terror attack in Pahalgam injured Simran Roopchandani, the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, swiftly assured support to the Nagpur-based family. With the help of a local social worker, arrangements were made for their return from Jammu and Kashmir by Wednesday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:26 IST
Swift Response: Maharashtra Assists Nagpur Family in Pahalgam Attack Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an incident that shook many, a Nagpur family was caught in a terror attack in the scenic town of Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir. Simran Roopchandani, part of the three-member family, suffered a leg fracture in the chaos.

Reacting promptly, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the Roopchandani family of all necessary assistance via a post on X, emphasizing that the state government has contacted the family to ensure safe passage back home. The family, including Simran's husband Tilak and their son, are safe and in contact with relatives.

With decisive action and local support, particularly from social worker Dr. Vinky Rughwani, efforts were made to expedite their return to Nagpur, with expectations of their arrival by Wednesday night. Despite the ordeal, the family remains in good spirits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025