Left Menu

Xi Jinping and Ilham Aliyev Forge New Strategic Partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev announced a comprehensive strategic partnership, affirming their commitment to collaborative efforts in security, trade, and development. They signed 20 cooperation documents under China's Belt and Road Initiative, enhancing ties in areas like legal affairs, digital economy, and green development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:24 IST
Xi Jinping and Ilham Aliyev Forge New Strategic Partnership
Xi Jinping

During a meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned tariff and trade wars, citing their detrimental impact on nations' rights and the multilateral trading system, reported the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi emphasized China's willingness to collaborate with Azerbaijan to maintain global systems, notably those with the United Nations at their helm, and to foster international fairness. The discussion led to the announcement of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Key agreements included 20 cooperation documents aligned with China's Belt and Road Initiative, focusing on legal, digital, and green sectors, illustrating Azerbaijan's continued support since the initiative's inception in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025