Xi Jinping and Ilham Aliyev Forge New Strategic Partnership

During a meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned tariff and trade wars, citing their detrimental impact on nations' rights and the multilateral trading system, reported the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi emphasized China's willingness to collaborate with Azerbaijan to maintain global systems, notably those with the United Nations at their helm, and to foster international fairness. The discussion led to the announcement of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Key agreements included 20 cooperation documents aligned with China's Belt and Road Initiative, focusing on legal, digital, and green sectors, illustrating Azerbaijan's continued support since the initiative's inception in 2013.

