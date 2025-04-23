Left Menu

Manhunt Intensifies as Sketches Released for Pahalgam Attack Suspects

On Wednesday, security agencies released sketches of three men suspected of a terror attack near Pahalgam, killing 26 people. The suspects, from Pakistan, are linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba's shadow outfit, The Resistance Front. Survivors aided in creating the sketches of the young, bearded suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:04 IST
In a significant development, security agencies unveiled sketches of three Pakistani nationals linked to a devastating terror attack near Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly tourists. The suspects, identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha, are believed to belong to The Resistance Front, a splinter faction of the notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Officials revealed that the sketches were created based on survivor testimonies, showcasing young men with beards in pencil-drawn black and white portraits. The attack took place on Tuesday afternoon and was subsequently claimed by The Resistance Front, heightening tensions in the region.

The manhunt for the trio, known by their code names Moosa, Yunus, and Asif, has intensified, with authorities employing all resources to apprehend them. Their involvement in previous incidents in Poonch has compounded the urgency of their capture, as security across the region tightens.

