Enhancing Audit Excellence: CAG Partners with IIM Kozhikode
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode to improve performance audits. This collaboration aims to enhance stakeholder engagement, refine audit methodologies, and develop performance management systems, thereby adding value to stakeholders.
- Country:
- India
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode. This partnership aims to elevate the quality of performance audits by enhancing stakeholder engagement strategies and refining audit methodologies.
According to a release from the CAG office, this is part of a broader strategic initiative to collaborate with institutes of national importance. Past collaborations have included IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Mumbai, IIT Madras, and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).
K Sanjay Murthy, CAG, emphasized that this collaboration represents another step toward integrating academic excellence into audit frameworks. Director Debashis Chatterjee of IIM Kozhikode echoed this sentiment, noting the mutual benefits of the partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
