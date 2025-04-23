Left Menu

Contempt of Court: The Fallout of Derogatory Remarks

The Bombay High Court convicted Vineeta Srinandan for criminal contempt after she made derogatory remarks against the court. Despite an apology, she was sentenced to a week in prison and fined. The case originated from a dispute over feeding stray dogs in a Navi Mumbai housing society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:50 IST
  • India

In a significant verdict, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday found Vineeta Srinandan guilty of criminal contempt for her derogatory remarks against the judiciary. The court's decision came after Srinandan, member of a housing society's managing committee, referred to the court as the 'dog mafia' in emails.

The high-handed comments were linked to a dispute involving society resident Leela Verma, who previously approached the court over harassment for feeding stray dogs. The court had ordered Verma's freedom to feed strays without disruption, advising the society to settle grievances through municipal channels.

Srinandan's apology was dismissed by the court, which issued a week-long simple imprisonment and a monetary fine. Her sentence has been suspended for eight days, allowing time for an appeal. The case underscores the judiciary's strong stance against contemptuous conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

