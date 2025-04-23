Left Menu

South Korea Confronts China's Yellow Sea Constructions in Diplomatic Talks

South Korea plans to raise concerns with China over sea structures possibly infringing on its Provisional Maritime Zone during talks. South Korea fears China's constructions in the Yellow Sea may assert territorial claims. Discussions will focus on addressing these issues and exploring effective countermeasures.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
South Korea is set to confront China about its construction activities in the Yellow Sea during diplomatic discussions on Wednesday, according to Seoul's Foreign Minister. The structures, located in a disputed area known locally as the West Sea, have prompted South Korean efforts to establish a reciprocal platform.

China has claimed that these are merely fish-farming structures, but officials in Seoul are concerned that Beijing may be trying to solidify territorial claims in the contested Provisional Maritime Zone. This area marks where the exclusive economic zones of both countries meet.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul shared with a parliamentary committee that the issue will be a focal point in a forthcoming maritime cooperation dialogue. The government is considering a range of effective responses, possibly including proportional countermeasures. These negotiations will involve technical discussions at the working level, he stated.

