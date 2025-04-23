Amit Shah’s Action-Packed Visit: A Strong Message Against Terror
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site of a terrorist attack in Baisaran meadows where 26 people were killed. He held discussions with senior security officials and attended ceremonies for the victims. Shah emphasized the nation's stance against terror and assured justice for the victims.
In a swift action following a deadly terrorist attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Baisaran meadows, where 26 people were killed. His visit underscored a national stand against terrorism.
Shah was briefed by security officials about the attack details and possible routes the terrorists took. The area, a popular tourist spot surrounded by pine forests, was scouted by Shah, highlighting security concerns.
Accompanied by top officials, Shah attended a wreath-laying ceremony and visited injured victims at a hospital. His presence conveyed a message of resilience, asserting that the country will not succumb to terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
