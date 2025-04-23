Amit Shah’s Action-Packed Visit: A Strong Message Against Terror

In a swift action following a deadly terrorist attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Baisaran meadows, where 26 people were killed. His visit underscored a national stand against terrorism.

Shah was briefed by security officials about the attack details and possible routes the terrorists took. The area, a popular tourist spot surrounded by pine forests, was scouted by Shah, highlighting security concerns.

Accompanied by top officials, Shah attended a wreath-laying ceremony and visited injured victims at a hospital. His presence conveyed a message of resilience, asserting that the country will not succumb to terrorism.

