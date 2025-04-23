Russia's Military Production Push: Aiming Higher Amidst Shortages

Despite a substantial rise in military production, Russia continues to face deficiencies in certain weapon categories, particularly drones, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Wednesday.

During a state Military-Industrial Commission meeting, Putin highlighted that nearly all defence enterprises fulfilled last year's orders, with a significant increase in the production of various military systems. However, he noted that weapon shortages persist.

Signaling an intention to enhance military manufacturing, Putin expressed confidence in meeting production plans. This comes as Russia continues to engage in talks with the United States aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)