Andhra Pradesh Unites Against Terror: A Stand with Solidarity
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed solidarity with PM Modi after a terror attack in Pahalgam. They urged for decisive action against terrorism and mourned the loss of Telugu victims, assuring their return and help to affected families through an emergency desk.
In the wake of a tragic terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has affirmed the state's solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government. The attack, mostly targeting tourists, prompted an expression of steadfast support for decisive action against terrorism.
Naidu emphasized the state's alignment with efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, denouncing the perpetrators and labeling terrorism as a societal blemish. He highlighted that history shows terrorism fails to achieve meaningful outcomes. In his condolences, Naidu mourned the Telugu victims, JC Chandra Mouli and Madhusudhan, planning to receive Mouli's body in Vizag.
Similarly, IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed profound sorrow over the attack, urging for severe punishment for those responsible. Lokesh reassured that the state government has established an emergency desk at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan to aid victims, ensuring their safe return and offering assistance to grieving families during this critical time.
