Nagpur Businessman and Son Booked for Car Registration Fraud
A Nagpur-based businessman and his son were accused of using a fake license plate to dodge traffic fines on their Mercedes. The fraudulent activity was uncovered when traffic police discovered the car parked illegally and flagged the number as suspicious, leading to a police investigation and an FIR.
A Nagpur-based businessman, Harish Devicharan Tiwari, and his son Yash have been charged with cheating and forgery for employing a counterfeit number plate on their Mercedes to circumvent traffic fines. Police confirmed the father-son duo resides on Wardha Road.
The deception surfaced when a Mercedes fitted with the fraudulent number plate was parked illegally near a local mall. Investigations by Sonegaon Traffic Zone's Head Constable Surendra Pagare in the e-challan system revealed the plate as suspicious, having been flagged earlier after the actual owner, Hanit Singh Arora, reported an anomaly in e-challan issuance.
The Tiwaris were summoned by the police for questioning but arrived without car documents. The luxury vehicle was confiscated, revealing that four challans had been issued using this fake number over the past year. A formal FIR has been filed under sections related to cheating and forgery.
