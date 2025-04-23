Left Menu

Pahalgam Massacre: A Nation Mourns Amidst Calls for Justice

In the wake of a horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, India grapples with grief and mobilizes a strong response. The incident stirs national outrage, with security agencies targeting the perpetrators, as citizens express solidarity while condemning terrorism and its impacts on local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:12 IST
The nation was left grieving as 26 individuals lost their lives in a brutal terrorist attack in the town of Pahalgam, Kashmir. In response, sketches of three suspect Pakistani terrorists were released, and a high-level meeting on national security was convened, reflecting the Indian government's resolve to address the crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cutting short a foreign visit, met key officials to strategize India's next moves. The Cabinet Committee on Security stressed a strong retaliation against those responsible, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers reaffirming the commitment to fight terrorism.

Across India, citizens expressed their grief and offered solidarity to the bereaved families. Protests and shutdowns in Kashmir underscored the community's repudiation of terrorism, emphasizing that such acts do not represent the values of Islam or the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

