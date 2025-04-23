Modi Unveils Rs 13,500 Crore Projects on National Panchayati Raj Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Panchayati Raj Institutions and gram sabhas in Bihar, launching projects worth Rs 13,500 crore on National Panchayati Raj Day. This marks 32 years since panchayats were constitutionally recognized. Modi will also confer awards to high-performing panchayats and launch rail services in Bihar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and gram sabhas across India in an event at Madhubani, Bihar this Thursday. Modi will inaugurate a host of projects valued at around Rs 13,500 crore, according to a statement from the Panchayati Raj Ministry.
Marking his first public address since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, the Prime Minister will speak at the National Panchayati Raj Day celebration, commemorating 32 years since the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act of 1992, which recognized panchayats as local government entities.
Among the highlights, Modi will launch the Amrit Bharat Express and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, and confer the Special Category National Panchayat Awards 2025. The Ministry emphasized the awards' role in recognizing exemplary panchayats in climate action and self-reliance.
