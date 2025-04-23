Taliban Denounces Kashmir Attacks: Calls for Regional Stability

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has openly condemned the recent terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. The tragic incident, executed by The Resistance Front, a faction linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba, resulted in 26 fatalities, primarily tourists. This act represents the deadliest assault in the region since 2019's Pulwama attack.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, via spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi, expressed its heartfelt condolences to the affected families, emphasizing that such events hinder regional peace and stability efforts. Meanwhile, Pakistan's government has also expressed its concern and condolences over the incident.

Despite currently tense political relations with Pakistan following the Taliban's rise to power, Afghanistan maintains a positive outlook towards India, recognizing it as a crucial regional actor. Recent discussions between Afghan and Indian officials in Dubai highlight Afghanistan's intent to fortify diplomatic ties with India while assuring non-hostility.

