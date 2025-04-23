Taliban Denounces Kashmir Attacks: Calls for Regional Stability
The Taliban government in Afghanistan condemned a terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir perpetrated by The Resistance Front. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, underscores security challenges. Despite strained Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, Kabul views India positively and seeks improved diplomatic ties.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Taliban government in Afghanistan has openly condemned the recent terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. The tragic incident, executed by The Resistance Front, a faction linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba, resulted in 26 fatalities, primarily tourists. This act represents the deadliest assault in the region since 2019's Pulwama attack.
In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, via spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi, expressed its heartfelt condolences to the affected families, emphasizing that such events hinder regional peace and stability efforts. Meanwhile, Pakistan's government has also expressed its concern and condolences over the incident.
Despite currently tense political relations with Pakistan following the Taliban's rise to power, Afghanistan maintains a positive outlook towards India, recognizing it as a crucial regional actor. Recent discussions between Afghan and Indian officials in Dubai highlight Afghanistan's intent to fortify diplomatic ties with India while assuring non-hostility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heatwaves Surge India's Electricity Demand in 2024
Heatwave Surge: India's Power Demand Hits Record High
Navigating Trade Tensions: U.S. and Pakistan Discuss Tariffs and Critical Minerals
Mudra Yojana: Catalyzing India's Entrepreneurial Revolution
Indian Stock Markets Bounce Back Amidst Trade Tensions