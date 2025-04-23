Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Incarcerated Without Judgment

Four life convicts have appealed to the Supreme Court, highlighting delays in pronouncement of judgments by the Jharkhand High Court. Despite their appeals being reserved in 2022, no verdicts have been declared. The Supreme Court is seeking a report on the matter and has issued a notice on their bail plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:39 IST
In a troubling case that questions the efficiency of the judiciary, four life convicts approached the Supreme Court, spotlighting the significant delays in the pronouncement of judgments by the Jharkhand High Court. Their appeals, reserved in 2022, linger in judicial limbo.

The Supreme Court bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, has agreed to examine the convicts' plea. The court has also called for a sealed report from the registrar general of the high court on all cases pending judgment for over two months, escalating the urgency of the situation.

Advocate Fauzia Shakil, representing the convicts, urged for their release on bail citing prolonged incarceration periods, with one individual in jail for over 16 years. The plea highlights systemic delays affecting at least 14 convicts, most of whom belong to marginalized communities.

