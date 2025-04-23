Justice Delayed: Incarcerated Without Judgment

In a troubling case that questions the efficiency of the judiciary, four life convicts approached the Supreme Court, spotlighting the significant delays in the pronouncement of judgments by the Jharkhand High Court. Their appeals, reserved in 2022, linger in judicial limbo.

The Supreme Court bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, has agreed to examine the convicts' plea. The court has also called for a sealed report from the registrar general of the high court on all cases pending judgment for over two months, escalating the urgency of the situation.

Advocate Fauzia Shakil, representing the convicts, urged for their release on bail citing prolonged incarceration periods, with one individual in jail for over 16 years. The plea highlights systemic delays affecting at least 14 convicts, most of whom belong to marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)