Kashmir Stands United: 'Not in Our Name' Protests Erupt Across the Valley

Protests erupted across Jammu and Kashmir following a terrorist attack in Anantnag district, killing 26 people. Demonstrations drew participation from political parties, trade bodies, and religious organizations in a unified stand against terror.

Demonstrators converged at the iconic Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar, led by parties like the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party. The attacks prompted widespread shutdowns, with businesses closed and public transport limited.

Protesters emphasized that terrorism does not represent Kashmir or Islam, calling for decisive action to eradicate terror. Demonstrators in Jammu echoed these sentiments, with anti-Pakistan protests highlighting tensions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)