Kashmir Stands United: 'Not in Our Name' Protests Erupt Across the Valley

People throughout Jammu and Kashmir rallied against a terrorist attack that killed 26 in Anantnag district. Political parties, trade bodies, and civilians came together to condemn the violence and call for an end to terrorism. Protests and successful strikes were staged to send a message against violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted across Jammu and Kashmir following a terrorist attack in Anantnag district, killing 26 people. Demonstrations drew participation from political parties, trade bodies, and religious organizations in a unified stand against terror.

Demonstrators converged at the iconic Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar, led by parties like the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party. The attacks prompted widespread shutdowns, with businesses closed and public transport limited.

Protesters emphasized that terrorism does not represent Kashmir or Islam, calling for decisive action to eradicate terror. Demonstrators in Jammu echoed these sentiments, with anti-Pakistan protests highlighting tensions across the region.

