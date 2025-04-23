Left Menu

India Suspends Indus Water Treaty Amid Diplomatic Downgrade with Pakistan

India suspends the Indus Water Treaty and downgrades diplomatic ties with Pakistan following its links to the Pahalgam terror attack. The decision includes the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the closing of the Integrated Check Post at Attari, marking a significant escalation in tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:46 IST
India Suspends Indus Water Treaty Amid Diplomatic Downgrade with Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, India announced on Wednesday the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and a downgrade of diplomatic ties with Pakistan. This move follows evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.

During a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was decided to hold the 1960 treaty in abeyance until Pakistan ceases its support for cross-border terrorism, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari and the expulsion of Pakistan's military attaches from India were among the measures announced. India will also withdraw its defense advisors from Islamabad, while reducing the strength of both nations' high commissions by May 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025