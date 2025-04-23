India Suspends Indus Water Treaty Amid Diplomatic Downgrade with Pakistan
India suspends the Indus Water Treaty and downgrades diplomatic ties with Pakistan following its links to the Pahalgam terror attack. The decision includes the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the closing of the Integrated Check Post at Attari, marking a significant escalation in tensions.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, India announced on Wednesday the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and a downgrade of diplomatic ties with Pakistan. This move follows evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.
During a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was decided to hold the 1960 treaty in abeyance until Pakistan ceases its support for cross-border terrorism, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
The closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari and the expulsion of Pakistan's military attaches from India were among the measures announced. India will also withdraw its defense advisors from Islamabad, while reducing the strength of both nations' high commissions by May 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
